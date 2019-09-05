Reliance Jio Fiber broadband offer: How to register, data plans, set-top-box and more

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Sep 05: Telecom operator Reliance Jio will commercially launch optic fiber-based Jio Fibre broadband service today. The telco's fiber broadband service will offer data speeds up to 1 Gbps with multiple freebies for consumers.

Reliance Jio announced 'GigaFiber' service at last year's Annual General Meeting (AGM). It also began trial runs of Jio Fiber in select cities.

Jio set-top box comes with features like VR and MR compatibility, gaming and more. Users will be able to make group video calls, stream from popular OTT platforms and local channels through Jio set-top box. Jio set-top box is also compatible with all gaming controllers. The telco will also launch its Jio Holoboard for VR and MR content.

Jio Fiber plans

Though the company is yet to unviel official plan details, Reliance Jio has made it clear that the plans will range from Rs 700 and Rs 10,000 per month. The speed will vary from 100 Mbps to 1Gbps, depending on the plan you buy.

Jio Fiber: How to register

Go to Reliance Jio's website and select Jio Fiber.

Enter your full address and pin it on the map.

Fill the next form with your full name, mobile number, and email ID.

Next, enter the OTP and submit.

Jio Fiber broadband plans include free voice calls?

Landline services will come bundled with a broadband connection. Known as Jio Home Phone, the service will offer free calls to domestic phone users and affordable international calls.