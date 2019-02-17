  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reliance Foundation offers offers livelihood, employment to Pulwama victims' kin

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 17: Reliance Foundation on Saturday expressed readiness to take on the responsibility of education and employment of the children of the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

    "As a mark of our gratitude to the martyrs, Reliance Foundation expresses its readiness to assume full responsibility for the education and employment of their children, and the livelihood of their families," said the company in a statement.

    Reliance Foundation offers offers livelihood, employment to Pulwama victims kin

    "The entire Reliance Parivar fully shares the outrage of 1.3 billion Indians," the company said in a statement. "We shall also deem it to be our duty to shoulder any other responsibility the government may place upon us in service to our beloved Armed Forces," it said.

    Also Read | As India readies for Pulwama revenge, IAF lines up 140 aircraft near border

    The Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries, and is led by founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani. The Foundation focuses on addressing India's development challenges in areas of rural transformation, education, health, sports for development, disaster response, urban renewal, and arts, culture and heritage. The foundation has touched the lives of more than 20 million people across India, in more than 13,500 villages and several urban locations.

    Read more about:

    reliance pulwama crpf

    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 13:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue