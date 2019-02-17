Reliance Foundation offers offers livelihood, employment to Pulwama victims' kin

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 17: Reliance Foundation on Saturday expressed readiness to take on the responsibility of education and employment of the children of the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

"As a mark of our gratitude to the martyrs, Reliance Foundation expresses its readiness to assume full responsibility for the education and employment of their children, and the livelihood of their families," said the company in a statement.

"The entire Reliance Parivar fully shares the outrage of 1.3 billion Indians," the company said in a statement. "We shall also deem it to be our duty to shoulder any other responsibility the government may place upon us in service to our beloved Armed Forces," it said.

The Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries, and is led by founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani. The Foundation focuses on addressing India's development challenges in areas of rural transformation, education, health, sports for development, disaster response, urban renewal, and arts, culture and heritage. The foundation has touched the lives of more than 20 million people across India, in more than 13,500 villages and several urban locations.