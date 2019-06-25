Release water to Tamil Nadu, only if there is good rain: Cauvery authority tells Karnataka

  • search
    New Delhi, June 25: In a big relief to Karnataka, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Tuesday said that water from KRS reservoir in Mandya district will be released to Tamil Nadu, the lower ripperian State, only if there is a good spell of monsoon rains.

    Farmers in Mandya have been demanding diversion of Cauvery and Hemavati waters to their canals in order to save their produce.

    "Now the Central government has already constituted Cauvery Water Management Authority which had asked Karnataka government to release 9 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu," Kumaraswamy told ANI.

    Congress sees Siddaramaiah as main problem in Karnataka

    "There is a shortage of water in Karnataka. The central government has to take the decision. They have to direct authority. It is not in my hands," he said.

    Tamil Nadu, which too has been grappling with the scarcity of water demanded that 9.19 TMC feet of water should be released immediately in accordance with the recent decision of the CWMA.

    The distribution of Cauvery water has been a long-standing dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

    Read more about:

    karnataka cauvery tamil nadu

