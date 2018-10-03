Relation of trust has been the key to India and Russia relations

New Delhi, Oct 3: Visit of President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to New Delhi from October 04-05, 2018, for the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit is important on many counts as there have been many change on the diplomatic fronts. But Russia has always been a country to turn to whether good or bad time even during changing world order.

India hold annual submit with Japan, Russia and the US. "Actually annual meetings raise expectations but defence deals don't happen every time. However, it has always been at the centre between India and Russia. Cooperation between India and Russia is also important because when India was not getting any support from anywhere. There were sanctions from many countries against India, it was Russia that helped the country out," Shashank, former foreign secretary, told Oneindia.

So it was only Russia that was providing all kinds of help to India always. Even at the time of existential problems. "Russia was always there to help India out like at the time of Bangladesh crisis and you get continuous help. Similarly when you did not get arms and ammunition from anywhere, you got is from Russia," said Shashank. Even the requirement of kerosene, diesel and petrol was met by Russia at the time of crisis. It was erstwhile USSR and Romanian experts who had come to India to help ONGC at the time of K D Malviya," said the former foreign secretary. So there has been a relation of trust with Russia. Actually both India and Russia have been emotional even in the matter of foreign policy so those bonds were significant.

Shashank said that there might be the reason that relation of Russia with the west had been such that it had benefited India due to prevailing cod war of the time still Russia has always been around. So it was their necessity as well. Now, the situation at the moment that India is undergoing had prevailed earlier with Egypt but the African nation sided with the US leaving Russia in lurch as President of Anwar Sadab felt that Russians before giving arms and ammunition check with the US that which generation arms they were giving to Israel. So they give them little less to keep balance there.

But in a changing world order India must need to trade cautiously and in such a situation this annual bilateral meeting with one of the most trusted ally of India is very important. President Putin will hold official talks with the Prime Minister. He will also have a meeting with the President Ram Nath Kovind. The last Annual Summit was held on June 1, 2017 during the visit of Prime Minister to Russia.