Rekha Mishra, the railway cop who got featured in Maharashtra textbook

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sub-Inspector, Rekha Mishra, has been featured in Maharashtra State Board's Class 10th textbook in Marathi this academic year.

Mishra hails from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh and is posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and has rescued over 900 children from Mumbai's busiest station over the last two years.

She is credited with rescuing hundreds of distressed children from various railway stations in the past few years.

Mishra comes to duty early in the mornings and covers up to 12 hours of shifts. Whenever she is on the job, she looks for children "who are vulnerable, and looking for people to assist them."

Speaking to ANI, Rekha Sharma, RPF Sub-Inspector said,''I felt extremely glad that all the things we do for safety of women & children on a daily basis are being recognised.Children will also get more aware about what they should & shouldn't do from this lesson. I've helped 953 children till now.''

Rekha joined the RPF in 2014 and is currently posted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. She rose to fame after she traced the families of 3 girls who had run away from their homes in Chennai and come to Mumbai with dreams of a glamorous life.

To honour her efforts and reward her dedication, Inspector Rekha Mishra have also been selected to receive the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' with 100 such phenomenal women.

