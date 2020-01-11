  • search
    Rejected in polls, Left now uses students: Javadekar

    New Delhi, Jan 11: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Delhi Police's ongoing probe into the January 5 violence in JNU has made it clear that students affiliated to left-wing bodies were involved in the incident.

    Attacking the opposition, he said CPI, CPI(M) and AAP have been rejected in the Lok Sabha polls and "they are now using students for their vested interests".

    Prakash Javadekar

    He also appealed to the agitating students of the university to end the stir and allow the academic session to commence.

    Masked men involved in JNU attack will be exposed soon: Prakash Javadekar

    "Police has brought reality in light. It is clear that left-wing students' outfits were involved in the attack," Javadekar said.

