Rejected by brides for working long hours, depressed Hyderabad constable quits job

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Hyderabad, Sep 12: The pressure to get married in India can be quite tough on a person. Recently, in Hyderabad, a 29-year-old Siddanthi Prathap, constable working in Hyderabad's Charminar police station has resigned from his job. The reason was that the job became an obstacle in his quest to find a suitable match.

While resigning, Pratap said that he was 'highly disturbed and depressed with the job' after being rejected by prospective brides, because of the nature of his job -- particularly the long working hours and the slow career growth.

Prathap, who is an engineering graduate, joined the service in 2014 and had always wanted to be a cop. But after five years of service, he resigned because his job had become a source of trouble in his life.

Twitterati in tears after a powerful video on Domestic violence goes viral

"I completed my graduation in engineering, and with high interest in the police department, I joined the service and performing my duties with utmost appreciations by the higher officer," he wrote in his resignation letter to the Hyderabad commissioner of police.

"I have been observing my senior constables who retired from service as constables after serving for 30-40 years without any promotions in the job...SI (sub-inspector) and above rank officers are given promotions and other sources of benefits...but for constables, there are no promotions and other allowances," Pratap said in his letter.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has directed the department to offer counseling to Prathap so that he may reconsider his decision.