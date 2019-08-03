Rein in surging airfares on flights departing Srinagar, Aviation Ministry tells airlines

Srinagar, Aug 03: Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday advised airlines to rein in the surging airfare for pilgrims returning from Amarnath Yatra.

Airfares for flights from Srinagar sky rocketed after the Jammu and Kashmir state government issued an advisory urging pilgrims to curtail their Amarnath Yatra and return as soon as possible. Private airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia are charging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 22,000, for a one-way direct flight from Srinagar to Delhi.

The Civil Aviation Ministry advised airlines to keep fares from Srinagar in check as Amarnath pilgrims and tourists rushed to the airport after the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked them to curtail their stay in the state.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised the airlines to rein in the surging ticket prices - on flights coming out of Srinagar - for yatris returning from the Amarnath dham," a source told PTI.

The country's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, had advised airlines on Friday to be ready to operate additional flights from the Srinagar airport if the need arises.

On Friday, the Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, had said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. The Army's disclosure prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask the yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley and leave immediately.

Hundreds of tourists and Amarnath pilgrims are looking to leave the Kashmir Valley even as several airlines with flights from Srinagar showed that all virtually all seats have been sold with just a few remaining. However, Airlines such as Air India, IndiGo and Vistara announced that given the turmoil, they were temporarily waiving off cancellation and rescheduling charges for flights to and from Jammu and Kashmir.