    Rehman thanks fans for support during difficult times

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 09: Music-maestro A R Rahman on Friday thanked fans and well-wishers for their prayers following his mother Kareema Begum's demise last month.

    The Oscar-winning composer, who turned 54 on Wednesday, said he was grateful for the support he received during these "difficult times".

    Rehman thanks fans for support during difficult times

    Thank you for your prayers and condolence messages during this difficult time; I will forever remember your kindness and concern.

    A R Rahman becomes BAFTA Breakthrough India Ambassador

    "May the Almighty bless you and let this be an amazing New Year, Rahman posted on Twitter.

      2 vaccines, made in India, are ready to save humanity: PM | Oneindia News

      On the work front, the music director will be creating the soundtrack for Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re .

      Story first published: Saturday, January 9, 2021, 13:26 [IST]
