Rehman thanks fans for support during difficult times

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Jan 09: Music-maestro A R Rahman on Friday thanked fans and well-wishers for their prayers following his mother Kareema Begum's demise last month.

The Oscar-winning composer, who turned 54 on Wednesday, said he was grateful for the support he received during these "difficult times".

Thank you for your prayers and condolence messages during this difficult time; I will forever remember your kindness and concern.

"May the Almighty bless you and let this be an amazing New Year, Rahman posted on Twitter.

On the work front, the music director will be creating the soundtrack for Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re .