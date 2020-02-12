Regional parties cannot fight alone against country's largest party: slams BJP

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 12: A day after the Aam Aadmi Party tasted victory in the national capital, BJP on Wednesday slammed the regional parties and said that they alone cannot fight the battle against the country's single largest party.

Speaking to OneIndia, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that the regional parties such as TMC, TRS and AAP have an inherent personal greed for selfish power, which can never bring them together as an electoral coalition.

"If the regional parties should get together against BJP, they necessarily need a national party to galvanise them. Congress is on the death bed and it's leader draws no respect or power to guide and lead a large coalition of regional parties," Rao said.

Slamming Arvind Kejriwal, Rao said, "Kejriwal is not a generational politician, who can work together with the age old family political enterprises and shrewed regional political satraps."

"BJP doesn't believe a functional regional coalition or a front is possible in the contemporary Indian politics, while there will surely be a fresh attempt to restart a high decibel campaign against us nationally," he added.

ON Tuesday, AAP witnessed a landslide victory in the national capital by bagging 62 seats in the 70 assembly seats. BJP managed to score eight while the Congress lost all its deposit.