Refusal to wear a mask on a flight can get you into the no-fly list

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 28: Refusal to wear a face mask on a flight can put you on the no-fly list, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said.

Arun Kumar, director-general, DGCA said that flyer who refuse to wear a face mask during a flight can be put on the no-fly list.

He however said that the period for which a flyer would be barred from flying would depend on the assessment as reported by the cabin crew. So far no such case has been reported.

DGCA suspends two senior executives of AirAsia India for three months over 'safety violations'

There will be exceptions such as if a passenger takes off the mask to eat or drink or due to any other issue. Passengers who refuse to wear masks willingly, putting others in danger will invite strict actions such as being put on the no fly list, another DGCA official said.

India had resumed domestic flight operations on May 25 after a two month ban as part of the nation wide lockdown restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Vande Bharat Mission. A mission of hope, help and happiness. More than 13.5 lakh people repatriated and flown out. Adding more flights & destinations. Several bubble arrangements in place. Others being negotiated. 4,110 people travelled back today (Thursday). The mission continues," Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri had said in a tweet on Thursday.