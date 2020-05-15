  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reformed underworld don, Muthappa Rai passes away

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, May 15: Reformed underworld don, Muthappa Rai died early this morning in Bengaluru at the age of 68.

    He is survived by his two sons, Rocky and Vicky. Suffering from brain cancer for the past one year, Rai was hospitalised a few days back. He was on life support and breathed his last at 2 am on Friday.

    Muthappa Rai
    Muthappa Rai. File photo.

    He will be cremated today at 2 pm and his family members have requested his supporters not to attend the funeral and respect the law in wake of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. His son, Rocky is in Canada and will not be able to attend the funeral. His other son, Vicky is, however, in Bengaluru and was by his father's side, when he passed away.

    A former bank employee, Rai took to the underworld in the 1970s. In Bengaluru, where gangs used swords and machetes, Rai is the one said to have introduced the gun culture. Rai then shifted his base to Mumbai and Dubai and established himself, while continuing with his underworld operations.

    He was an accused in the murder of realtor, Subbaraju in 2001. He was deported to India in 2002. He was, however, cleared of all charges by the court. Rai claimed later on that he had reformed and had quit the underworld. He also got involved in social work through his organisation Jaya Karnataka. Through his organisation, he created several followers. He was also the president of the Karnataka Athletics Association and organised the Kambala or buffalo race in Dakshin Kannada.

    A movie on Rai titled Greatest Gangster Ever is being made by noted filmmaker, Ram Gopal Verma. The film would see Vivek Oberoi playing the lead role.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X