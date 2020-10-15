Redecorate your House with Amazon during Great Indian Festival

Prop It Up Metal Lighting Austrian Crystal:

This elegant metal chandelier exhibits traditional incandescent styles with a mixture of modern technological marvels. It serves as a statement piece that can elevate any room it adorns while making the air warm and inviting. Anytime you are looking to purchase traditional high quality lamps made of glass, you should place your bet on Prop It Up without fail.

Framed wall art

SEJ by Nisha Gupta is popular for offering creative products for your home décor. Add a pop of color to your home with this vibrant wall art framed framed wall art made with the highest quality wood. An ideal way to revamp dull corner in the house that brings out the existing decor with finesse. It can also be coordinated with matching decor to add to the brilliant hues of this piece of art.

Braided Jute Rug

Fernish Decor is a well acclaimed name in the field of manufacturing and exporting a wide choice of home furnishing products that are widely appreciated for their exclusive designs and performance. Fernish decor gives utmost importance to innovation of new designs. Use their expertly braided jute rug to add to the beauty of the flooring of your room. It exudes comfort and can make any corner look cozy and welcoming. Add a comfortable chair or couch next to it to create an inviting and globally-influenced ensemble.

Crafted cane chair with cushion

IRA Furniture IRA® is a whole world of exclusively designed and finely crafted cane furniture and hand-carved products designed by well-known Indian artists made with the finest quality Andaman & Assam cane. Sink into comfort and style with their expertly crafted cane chair with cushion that is perfect to add a modern boho element to any room. The tufted cushion adds a touch of traditional comfort to the design that pairs well with the lacquer and java brown stain finish.

Mocktail glasses

Rudra Villa makes the life of its customers easier and more beautiful with the healthy, environment-friendly, and innovative special solutions it offers in every corner of their homes and offices, and at every moment of their lives. Bring home these elegantly crafted mocktail glasses and set the perfect stage for an evening of entertainment. Healthy, environmental friendly and innovative - these distinctive designed glasses are a must have on every table.

Hindustani Saudagar, Handmade Kettle and Ceramic Tea Set:

A handmade kettle and ceramic tea set that catches eyeballs with its vibrant colours with a matte finish. Double crafted pebble shaped walls that don't transfer heat make this a must have for all kinds of tea lovers. It has very smooth texture on the surface after the matte, it's create nice hand feel when you hold it for drinking the tea. They are made of lead-free. Through rigid crafting process, this ceramic tea set is sturdy, durable. The handle is made of nature bentwood with a perfect bending. It's very comfortable to hold it by your hand to brewing all kinds of tea, very easy to pour and heatproof.

Shiv Krupa blue pottery

Shiv Kripa's history in the art of Blue Pottery dates back to the Sawai Ram Singh era in Eighteenth century. Today, Shiv Kripa offers beautifully handcrafted blue pottery art products which can add a dash of centuries old art on your wall. This widely recognized traditional art of Jaipur features expert free-hand expressions from our craftsmen that cannot be digitally replicated, thus making each piece unique.