Reddy, Scindia, Suresh: 3 Congress leaders who recorded highest asset rise in 5 years

    New Delhi, May 16: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy of INC from Chevella constituency has declared a maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 366.39 Crores i.e from Rs 528.62 Crores in 2014 to Rs. 895.01 Crores in 2019.

    Assets of D K Suresh of INC from Bangalore Rural constituency have risen by Rs 253.02 Crores, from Rs 85.87 Crores in 2014 to Rs 338.89 Crores in 2019 says a report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    The average assets of these 335 re-contesting MPs fielded by various parties including independents in 2014 was Rs 16.79 Crores. Assets of Jyotiraditya M. Scindia of INC from Guna constituency has increased by Rs 341.47 Crores, from Rs 33.08 Crores in 2014 to Rs 374.56 Crores in 2019.

    The average asset of these 335 re-contesting MPs in 2019 is Rs 23.65 Crores.

    The average asset growth for these 335 re- contesting MPs, between the Lok Sabha Elections of 2014 and 2019 is Rs 6.86 Crores.

    Average percentage growth in assets for these 335 re-contesting MPs is 41%.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 16:22 [IST]
