  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reddy, Naidu engage in verbal duel over water sharing issues

    By PTI
    |

    Hyderabad, July 12: Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Thursday over water sharing issues with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asking Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu whether he was "rearing donkeys" when Telangana was building Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

    As the Telugu Desam Party raised objection to his remark against their leader, he sought to clarify it was only a colloquial proverb and there was nothing wrong with its usage.

    Chandrababu Naidu and Jaganmohan Reddy
    Chandrababu Naidu and Jaganmohan Reddy

    At the same time, Jagan heaped praise on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for being magnanimous towards Andhra Pradesh in agreeing to share Godavari river waters that would help stabilise huge ayacut under Krishna.

    The Question Hour, on the first day of the Budget session that began here Thursday, witnessed noisy scenes, as the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition TDP members engaged in a verbal duel over the issue of sharing of inter-state river waters.

    In a sharp attack on Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan said as Chief Minister, the former could not prevent the construction of either Almatti dam in Karnataka or Kaleshwaram in Telangana.

    "It is a bare fact that we can do nothing about what the upper riparian states do. We may raise a hue and cry and file cases in court but the litigation will never end.

    "Cordiality between states is the key and KCR (Rao) showed magnanimity in this," the Chief Minister noted.

    Reeling out statistics, Jagan said on an average 1100-1200 TMC feet of water flowed downstream from the upper riparian states (Maharashtra and Karnataka) in river Krishna in 47 years but it fell to just about 500-600 TMC feet in the last decade.

    Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at Reddy, saying, "Your age is almost equal to my (political) experience. This is a sensitive issue and hasty decisions are not good."

    More CHANDRABABU NAIDU News

    Read more about:

    chandrababu naidu jagan mohan reddy

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue