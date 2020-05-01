Red zone-green zone classification to be revised weekly: Centre to states

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 01: As the second phase of lockdown nears its end, the centre has informed states about the new guidelines for monitoring and classification of hotspots or containment zones severely affected by COVID-19, based on evidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback.

With recovery rates increasing there is going to a change in identifying hotspots, the health ministry informed.

"The districts were earlier designated as hotspots or red-zones, orange zones and green zones primarily based on the cumulative cases reported and the doubling rate. Since recovery rates have gone up, the districts are now being designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria."

"This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts," Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan wrote to Chief Secretaries of states after a video conference was chaired by Rajiv Gauba with chief secretaries and secretaries of health.

Here is how the Centre is classifying coronavirus zones

A district will be considered under green zone if there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far or there is no reported case since last 21 days in the district.

"It is further highlighted that based on field feedback and additional analysis at the state level, states may designate additional red or orange zones as appropriate. However, states may not relax the zonal classification of districts classified as communicated by the Ministry."

The list will be revised weekly and states can add additional red and orange zones but cannot relax the classification.

"Containment zones need to be based on mapping of cases and contacts, geographical dispersion of cases and contacts," it said.

The guidelines also stressed on establishing clear entry and exit points, stringent perimeter control, no movement except medical emergencies, essential services, no unchecked influx of population, and people transiting need be recorded.

As of now, there are 130 Red Zones and 284 Orange Zones. In all, there are 319 Green Zones in the country.