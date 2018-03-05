Red-corner notice against Modi, Choksi set to be issued by ED, CBI

Armed with a court order which issued a non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are now pushing for a red-corner notice.

The duo accused in the Rs 12,000 crore PNB fraud case are abroad and have refused to join the investigation. ED and CBI sources informed OneIndia that the process of moving for a red-corner notice is underway. We will be getting in touch with the Interpol for the same, the source also added.

The red-corner notice will help the agencies locate the duo. This would also pave the way for an extradition process.

On Saturday a court in Mumbai issued non-bailable warrants against Choksi and Modi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agencies informed the court that despite repeated summons, the duo has refused to join the probe. The court had also allowed the agencies to issue Letters Rogatory (LRs) to six countries - Malaysia, Armenia, France, China, Japan, Russia and Belgium 1 for obtaining information about the overseas business of the duo.

OneIndia News

