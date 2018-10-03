Red alert in 3 Kerala districts over heavy rain forecast, CM Vijayan asks for Centre’s help

Kochi, Oct 3: A red alert has been declared in three districts - Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad - of Kerala for extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday by the Met department.

The red alert comes after the weather department issued a warning about a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea, close to Sri Lankan coast.

The Met department has predicted heavy (7-11 cm) to very heavy (12-20 cm) rainfall over isolated places in Kerala on October 3, 4, 5 and 6. Extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm and above) is likely to occur at one or two places on October 7. Thunderstorms along with gusty winds are expected to occur at isolated places on October 5.

Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over south and central Arabian sea on October 6 and 7, IMD said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas and to reach safer coasts by October 5.

"This is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm and a warning has been issued on the same. The predicted trajectory will be along the coast of Lakshadweep," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The chief minister said that fishermen have been advised to reach safer coast by Friday.

"Disaster Management Authority has met to assess the situation. We've sought support from central agencies and asked for five companies of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)," Vijayan said.

The chief minister said the district administration has been directed to take necessary action to handle the crisis.

"Tourists have been advised not to travel to hilly regions, especially to Munnar to see the Neelakurinji," he added.

Over 400 people lost their lives after incessant rains and widespread flooding wreaked havoc in Kerala in August.