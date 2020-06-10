Recovery rate of coronavirus in India stands at 48.88%, says Centre

New Delhi, June 10: The Centre on Wednesday said, "As many as 5,991 patients were cured of COVID-19 in last 24 hours.

"Total number of patients recovered to 1,35,205, while total active cases is now 1,33,632. For the first time, the total number of recovered patients has exceeded active cases.

"Recovery rate now stands at 48.88 percent."

According to medical research body, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 50 lakh samples have been tested for far for coronavirus while 1.45 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

However, Maharashtra remained the worst affected state, reporting over 90,000 cases. The state added 2,259 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. On the brighter side, nearly 47% of COVID-19 patients in the state were recovered from the infection.