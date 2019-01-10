Recovery of arms from naxals: NIA files supplementary chargesheet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 10: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with an arms recovery case involving naxalites.

In the chargesheet, the NIA says that the members of the proscribed terrorist organisation, CPI (Maoist) had criminals conspired with intent to aid the organisation, collected / raised funds from illegitimate sources through extortion from the local contractors / businessmen knowing that such funds are to be used for committing terrorist act, collected arms, ammunitions, explosives to commit acts of terror.

Also Read | NIA arrests main arms supplier in ISIS inspired module case

The primary intent was to wage a war against the Government of India. In this connection ten 0.303 rifles, one carbine, one 9mm pistol, two SBBL etc, 3 lakhs cash and huge quantities of explosives (gelatin), literature were seized, the NIA also said.