  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Recovery of arms from naxals: NIA files supplementary chargesheet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 10: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with an arms recovery case involving naxalites.

    Several weapons and a cache of ammunition which were recovered by the National Investigation Agency
    Several weapons and a cache of ammunition which were recovered by the National Investigation Agency

    In the chargesheet, the NIA says that the members of the proscribed terrorist organisation, CPI (Maoist) had criminals conspired with intent to aid the organisation, collected / raised funds from illegitimate sources through extortion from the local contractors / businessmen knowing that such funds are to be used for committing terrorist act, collected arms, ammunitions, explosives to commit acts of terror.

    Also Read | NIA arrests main arms supplier in ISIS inspired module case

    The primary intent was to wage a war against the Government of India. In this connection ten 0.303 rifles, one carbine, one 9mm pistol, two SBBL etc, 3 lakhs cash and huge quantities of explosives (gelatin), literature were seized, the NIA also said.

    Read more about:

    nia naxals maoists arms

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 7:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue