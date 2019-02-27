  • search
    Recounting the capture of IAF pilot K Nachiketa during Kargil war

    New Delhi, Feb 27: India is faced with a similar situation that it was in 20 years back. During the 1999 Kargil War, flight lieutenant K Nachiketa, then 26 was flying a MIG-27.

    He was in charge of targeting Pakistan posts, but during the operation faced some technical difficulty. Due to this he had to eject. After landing on the ground, he initially was able to evade capture. However he was later surrounded by a Pakistani Army patrol, which finally captured him.

    Following his capture, he remained in Pakistan custody for 8 days. He was first taken to an undisclosed location in the Batalik sector, following which he was moved by chopper to Skardu.

    Also Read | India's MiG-21 shot down Pak's F-16, IAF pilot missing: MEA confirms

    Following his capture, there were intense backdoor efforts made by the government to secure his release. He was finally handed over to the Red Cross, which brought him back to India. On his arrival he was greeted to a heroes welcome by the President and Prime Minister.

    India faces itself in a similar situation today after Pakistan claimed that it had captured an IAF pilot. The Ministry for External Affairs confirmed that one pilot is missing in action. The MEA said that it was ascertaining details about the pilot. The MEA further added the IAF had shot down an F-16. In this engagement we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21.

    The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan on the other hand claimed that the pilot, Abhinandan is in their custody.

