    New Delhi, Aug 06: The live telecast of the Ram Temple event in Ayodhya on August 5 was very widely watched.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

    The main signal was generated by public broadcaster Doordarshan. The highest viewership came from the USA, UK, Italy, France, Netherlands, Australia, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Japan. Doordarshan had placed multiple cameras, Digital Satellite News Gathering and Outside Broadcasting vans for the event.

    Record viewership from US, UK for Ram Temple event

    The signal of the event was distributed through ANI to about 1,200 stations. Associated Press Television News distributed the signal to 450 media houses across the world. The news arm of Doordarshan separately shared the visuals with Asia Pacific countries.

    Ram Mandir digital billboard comes up in New York’s Times Square

    The event was also widely watched on YouTube streams. On August 5, Prasar Bharti CEO, Shashi Shekhar Vempati had said, ' more than 15 million digital watch with minutes on on DD national and DD News Live YouTube channels of today's Ayodhya live coverage.'

    He also said that Doordarshan's live coverage of Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan carried by around 200 TV channels per initial estimates.

    After laying the foundation stone for the construction of the grand Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Ram Janmabhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again. This had been going on for centuries the PM also said.

    He said that the chant of Jai Shri Ram is not just echoing in Ayodhya, but in the entire world as well. Lord Ram is in our hearts and whatever work we have to do he is our inspiration.

    Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Full text of PM Narendra Modi’s speech

    The PM said that attempts were made to finish off the existence, but Lord Ram is the basis of India's culture.

    He praised the dignity and restraint with which fellow countrymen responded, keeping the feelings of everyone in mind, when the judgement was passed by Supreme Court last year, and similar dignity and restraint is visible today also.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 16:14 [IST]
