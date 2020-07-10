Record 7,862 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours take Maharashtra near 2.4 lakh mark

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 10: Maharashtra on Friday registered a record single-day jump of 7,862 new covid-19 cases taking the overall tally of Covid-19 patients in the state to 2,38,461. The state also recorded 226 cases of deaths due to the deadly infection, taking the death toll in the state to 9,893.

5,366 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,32,625, leaving 95,943 active cases in the state at present.

Mumbai, worst-hit by coronavirus reported 1,337 new cases today taking the city's tally to 90,461.

With 73 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 5,205. Active cases in Mumbai are at 23,035 and 61,934 patients have recovered.

Thane saw 316 new cases today with the total number of cases at 57138. Active cases in Thane are at 30,977 and 24,624 patients have recovered.

The state reported 226 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 4.15% and recovery rate is at 55.62%.