Reconciliation Day: Time to re-establish relationships and make amends

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 2: Absorbed in the humdrum of everyday life, years pass on and without realising we drift far away from people who were once dear to us. We keep meeting people on a regular basis, some become close to us and some not so. With some, the closeness may be short-lived, either because the reason we got close in first place ceases to exist, or because the time has not allowed us to nurture the relationship.

On April 2 each year, Reconciliation Day is celebrated in many parts of the world. The aim of this day is to patch up relationships and make amends. Most importantly, the day reminds us that we ought to take the first step to re-establish relationships.

When it comes to making amends in relationships, there is an old saying which says "It's never too late". But then the saying must not be taken as an excuse to procrastinate the first step which is important to mend broken ties.

Life is too short to hold a grudge, but life is long enough to make amends. There could be a million reasons for estrangement, but years later, it just takes one courageous step to forget the bitterness of the past and be friends.

Make use of this day, and re-establish relationships between whoever you feel has drifted afar, be it family, friends or someone who may have been special at some point in time.

History of Reconciliation Day:

The exact origins of this day are not known. However, credit is given to newspaper columnist Ann Landers, who in 1989, in response to one of her reader's letters, began annually promoting April 2nd as Reconciliation Day. She encouraged her readers to repair their broken relationships and dedicated each April 2nd column to letters concerning just such relationships, according to nationaldaycalendar.com.

There are many other "Relationship Days" held around the world on many different dates.