Recognition for Karnataka State Open University on the horizon

Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) is likely to get recognition for all the courses by the University Grants Commission (UGC) from current academic year.

According to reports, the UGC in its latest communication to KSOU has asked the university to make ready the necessary documents for granting recognition.

The move comes days after KSOU Vice Chancellor Shivalingaiah urged the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Human Resources Department (HRD) to give recognition to the courses offered by the Open University.

However, the UGC in its recent communication has not said anything about the de-recognised courses .

Posting a news clip on his twitter handle Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha has tweeted "KSOU recognition will be reinstated from this academic."

In December, the Karnataka high court had directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to give recognition to the Mysuru-based Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) for 2017-18 in two weeks. But it had failed to adhere to the HC order.

Citing the parity principle, Justice B V Nagarathna referred to the 106 other universities being given 'ex-post facto' recognition in 2015-16 and issued the direction while allowing a petition filed by KSOU.

The UGC de-recognised courses run by the KSOU saying the varsity had violated the commission's territorial jurisdiction. It had also signed memorandums of understanding with institutions outside Karnataka.

The UGC, in 2015, had issued orders of discontinuing recognition of all the courses offered by the varsity from the year 2012-13.

The recognition was discontinued as the varsity offered professional and technical courses like BE, BTech, MTech, diploma engineering, apart from several medical and paramedical courses without obtaining permission from the UGC.

