Recession hits India: GDP contracts 7.5% in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 27: India's GDP (gross domestic product) contracted by 7.5% in the July-September quarter, showed data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

This officially marks India's entry into economic recession. In economics, two consecutive quarters of contraction in GDP growth is technically considered a recession.

Official data for the April-June period released in August showed that the country's GDP contracted by 23.9 percent when compared to 5.2 percent growth in the same period a year ago. The shrinkage was the highest ever reported in India's documented quarterly GDP data post-independence.

Economists polled by Reuters estimated the Indian economy to shrink by 8.8% in the September-ended quarter. They also expect GDP to fall in the October-December quarter, followed by a 0.5% expansion between January and March, with the economy shrinking 8.7% over the whole financial year 2020-21, the country's worst performance in at least four decades.

Despite some signs of improvement in growth seen in October's macro data like IIP and PMI, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday, ahead of the GDP data that a recent surge in infections presents downside risks for the economy.

"We need to be watchful about the sustainability of demand after the festivals and a possible reassessment of market expectations surrounding the vaccine," he said.