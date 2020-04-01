  • search
    Recent rise in COVID-19 cases does not represent national trend: Health Ministry

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 01: The Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the spike in cases in India is due to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering that took place in Delhi's Nizamuddin area and it doesn't represent the national trend however, it is a failure of the lockdown guidelines.

    Over 2,300 people have been evacuated from a building in south Delhi's Nizamuddin after 134 people tested positive for COVID-19.

    A police complaint or First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against seven people - Maulana Saad, Zeeshan, Mufti Shehzad, M Saifi, Younus, Mohammed Salman and Mohammed Ashraf. Saad has been missing since March 28, when he was served notice by the police.

    The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,637 in the country on Wednesday while the death toll rose to 38. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,466, while 132 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated to another country.

