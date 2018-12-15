  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Received Income Tax refund messages? Beware! It may be fake

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 15: The Income Tax Department has warned citizens to stay alert about a new phishing scam being shared via SMS, which promises a refund for tax returns.

    "Beware of fake refund messages claiming to be from the Income Tax Deptt. Please do not click on any link asking for bank details, Debit card/ CVV numbers. Don't fall prey to phishing!" the Income Tax department tweeted from its official handle on Thursday evening.

    Representational Image

    It further cautioned the taxpayers to beware of fake refund messages claiming to be from the IT department, saying "We will never ask for your debit card details or CVV number to process your refund." The message in very clear terms has asked people never take up such calls and never click at the messages which seek details related to their debit card.

    Twitter user Karthik Srinivasan, who has the handle @beastoftraal on Twitter had shared a sample of what one of the messages looks like.

    The message claim to be for a refund amount of Rs 34,251, and says that the Income Tax department requires one to click the link below in order to submit a formal request for remittance of this refund amount, which is unclaimed. It also includes a bitly link.

    Twitter user Karthik Srinivasan, who has the handle @beastoftraal on Twitter had shared a sample of what one of the messages looks like.

    The message claim to be for a refund amount of Rs 34,251, and says that the Income Tax department requires one to click the link below in order to submit a formal request for remittance of this refund amount, which is unclaimed. It also includes a bitly link.

    As the phone number and the name of the person is accurate, people might tend to believe that the message is originally from the Income Tax Department. This is a classic phishing attempt in which the miscreants want to steal your SBI internet banking login details.

    It is imporant to note that the Income Tax Department never ask citizens to provide any banking login details to get access to a service.

    Read more about:

    income tax

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 14:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue