  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Received 6 lakh cheque from muslims as damage compensation: UP govt

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Dec 27: The Uttar Pradesh government has said that the Muslim community in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr have handed the district administration a cheque of over Rs 6 lakh as damage compensation during protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

    File photo of UP violence
    File photo of UP violence

    Bulandshahr district magistrate Ravindra Kumar said a group of Muslims met him after offering namaz on Friday and handed over a demand draft of Rs 627,507.

    The Muslim leaders also attached a letter with the demand draft in which they expressed grief over the incident and said that they were peaceful people and never indulged in violence.

    "It was good that the matter was disposed of peacefully instead of initiating government procedure for recovery," said the magistrate.

    On Dec 20, protests against the amended citizenship law in Bulandshahr turned violent, leading to damage of public property.

    The police have registered three First Information Reports, naming 22 people for the violence and another 800 unnamed people.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 22:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue