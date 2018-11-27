  • search

Recalling Mizoram elections 2013: Will Congress beat anti-incumbency this time?

    New Delhi, Nov 27: With polling for the 40 seats Mizoram assembly set to be held tomorrow, it is worth recalling what happened in the previous 2013 elections in the north eastern state. In 2013, Congress swept the polls by winning 34 of the 40 seats in the Mizoram Assembly.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The MNF, which had fielded candidates from 31 constituencies, had bagged five seats, and the Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) got one.

    In the 2008 election, the Congress won 32 seats, while the MNF won only three, the MPC won two , the Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) won two, and the Maraland Democratic Front (MDF) bagged one.

    Mizoram elections 2013:

    The election for 40 seats legislative assembly was held on November 25, 2013. There were 6.9 lakh eligible voters. There were total 142 candidates including 40 Congress and 40 Mizoram Democratic Alliance (MDA) candidates. MDA candidates include 31 Mizo National Front (MNF), 8 Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) and one Maraland Democratic Front (MDF) candidates. 38 Zoram Nationalist Party, 17 Bharatiya Janata Party, 2 Nationalist Congress Party and one Jai Maha Bharath Party candidate also contested.

    Mizoram in numbers:

    State Mizoram
    Capital Aizawl
    No. of Districts 8
    No. of Assembly Constituencies 40
    Total Population 10.9 Lakh
    Urban Population 5.6 lakh
    Rural Population 52 lakh
    GDP (2018-19) Rs 11,458 crore
    Literacy (2011) 91.58%
    Sex ratio (2011) 976
    Current Ruling Party CONG
    Total No. of Voters 7,68,181
    No. of Polling Stations 1,164

    With the MNF vying for a comeback in the 28 November election, one can expect a neck-and-neck contest between the regional party and Congress. If we look at the past two elections, the Congress got hold of the highest number of seats in state Assembly, but the difference in the vote shares between the two was not much. While 2,55,917 voters (44.63 percent of the total) across constituencies voted for the Congress in 2013, the MNF got 1,64,305 votes (28.65 percent) overall. In 2008, the margin was even smaller - the Congress had captured a total of 1,95,614 (38.89 percent) votes, while the MNF had secured a total of 1,54,132 votes (30.65 percent).

    Also Read | Campaigning ends in Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram

    If the Congress wins once again, Lal Thanhawla is likely to return as the chief minister for a third term and hold the party's fort in the region.

    Mizoram population (Religionwise):

    Religious data
    Description Population Percentage
    Christian 956,331 87.16 %
    Buddhist 93,411 8.51 %
    Hindu 30,136 2.75 %
    Muslim 14,832 1.35 %
    Not Available 1,026 0.09 %
    Other Religion 808 0.07 %
    Jain 376 0.03 %
    Sikh 286 0.03 %

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 14:19 [IST]
