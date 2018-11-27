Recalling 2013 Madhya Pradesh polls: Chouhan becomes CM for 3rd time, Congress puts up abysmal show

New Delhi, Nov 27: With polling for the 230 seats Madhya Pradesh assembly set to be held tomorrow, it is worth recalling what happened in the previous 2013 elections in the state.

The previous Madhya Pradesh assembly elections were on November, 25, 2013 and the result was announced on 8 December. The BJP registered a thumping win the 2013 elections by bagging 165 of the 230 seats in the state. The Congress party got a drubbing in the state by winning only 58 seats in the 230-member Assembly. The win paved way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan to become Chief Minister of the state for the third consecutive time.

The BJP bettered its performance in 2013 when compared to 2008, but the number of seats won by the saffron party remained less than what it had in 2003 when it won 173 out of 230 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, won 13 seats less in 2013 assembly elections compared to 2008 when it won 71 seats.

The seats won by BJP in 2003, 2008 and 2013 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections were 173, 143 and 165, respectively. The seats won by the Congress in 2003, 2008 and 2013 were 38, 71 and 58, respectively.

In 2013, both BJP and the Congress increased their vote shares. The BJP recorded a vote share percentage of 44.87 %, surpassing its previous high of 42.5% in 2003. The Congress recorded an increase of 3.97% in its vote share.

Madhya Pradesh elections 2013: Final Tally

Performance of Major Political Parties in 2013 Performance of Major Political Parties Seats Won Vote Share BJP 165 44.88% INC 58 36.38% BSP 04 6.29% NCP 00 0.29% SP 00 1.20% CPI 00 0.15% NOTA -

Campaigning in 2013:

Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the campaigning for the BJP in 2013. The BJP had already declared Narendra Modi, who was then the Gujarat Chief Minister, as their Prime Ministerial candidate for 2014 LoK Sabha polls. For Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia played an important role in the campaigning with Rahul Gandhi also addressing several rallies.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan used 3D Virtual Live Technology to address various rallies simultaneously from one place. This technology was previously used by the Narendra Modi during Gujarat legislative assembly election, 2012. BJP extensively campaigned on social media including Twitter and Facebook to attract young and first time voters.

Chouhan contested from two seats Vidisha and Budhni, and won from both seats. Chouhan won from Budhni by 84,805 votes, the second highest margin in MP, by defeating Congress candidate Mahendra Singh Chouhan. However, in Vidisha he faced a tough fight from Congress' Shashank Bhargava and won by only 16,996 vote gap.

After Congress' defeats, Scindia, who was the chairman of the state Congress Poll Campaign Committee, took onus of the defeat said, "I have taken upon myself the responsibility for the party's defeat and I stand by it."

Challenges in 2018:

Although Chouhan has been in power for three terms and seeking a fourth term this team, there are several pressing issues in the state that need to be addressed. Law and order remains a major problem, and Madhya Pradesh tops in terms of rape cases. Farmer problems are also a concern with a large number of farmers under debt. Electricity and water problems are also major issues in some parts of the state.

Madhya Pradesh in numbers:

State Madhya Pradesh Capital Bhopal No. of Districts 52 No. of Assembly Constituencies 230 Total Population 7.2 crore Urban Population 2.0 crore Rural Population 5.2 crore GDP (2018-19) Rs 8.26 lakh crore Literacy (2011) 72.60% Sex ratio (2011) 931 Current Ruling Party BJP Total No. of Voters 5,03,34,260 No. of Polling Stations 65,341

Madhya Pradesh population (Religionwise):

Religious data Description Population Percentage Hindu 66,007,121 90.89 % Muslim 4,774,695 6.57 % Other Religion 599,594 0.83 % Jain 567,028 0.78 % Buddhist 216,052 0.30 % Christian 213,282 0.29 % Sikh 151,412 0.21 % Not Available 97,625 0.13 %