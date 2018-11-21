Rebels to trouble both the BJP and the Congress in Rajasthan Assembly elections

New Delhi, Nov 21: After nomination for the Rajasthan Assembly elections getting over, picture is emerging that there are at least 50 out of 200 seats in the state where there is a possibility of triangular contest. Not only third forces but rebels are making things difficult for the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in the state.

Several BJP and the Congress rebels filed nominations against the official candidates after they were denied tickets and both the national parties have to face more or less similar number of rebel candidates. This seems to be the first time that even senior BJP leaders might have to bear the brunt of rebel candidates. They included minister Surendra Goyal, Hem Singh Bhadana and Rajkumar Rinwa. However, November 22 is the last date of withdrawal of nominations which might slightly change the situation.

Ghanshyam Tiwari is considered to be the biggest rebel of the BJP who had launched Bharat Vahini Party and fielded a big number of candidates. He himself is contesting from Sanganer against Pushpendra Sharma of the Congress and Ashok Lahoti of the BJP. Known for taking aggressive posturing on the issue of Hinduism, Ramgarh MLA Gyandev Ahuja also filed as a rebel candidate against the BJP nominees. As far as Hanuman Beniwal is concerned, he rebelled during 2013 elections. He too is showing his strength by giving tickets to 65 candidates.

Though the BJP and the Congress are trying to convince their rebels to withdraw their names but the way ticket distribution continued till the last moment, it is becoming difficult for the Congress and the BJP to keep their houses in order. Both the parties have to put in lots of effort to win rebels over. Some of the most difficult seats included Vidyadhan Nagar seat from where Vikram Singh Shekhawat has filed his nomination to ensure triangular contest, which is a big blow to the Congress.

Another Congress stalwart, former minister but accused in sex scandal Babulal Nagar has filed as a rebel candidate from Dudu seat who has a sizable influence on this seat. Shahpura is also the seat where the concern of the Congress has become big with rebel Alok Beniwal in the field who is son of former Congress minister and governor Kamala's son making the contest triangular. The seat being dominated by Jats might benefit Beniwal. Ratangarh, Khandela, Neem Ka Thana, Dhod, Danta Ramgarh, Sikar, Dudu, Nagore, Vidyadhar Nagar, Bamanwas, Sirohi, Ajmer West, Masooda, Kishangarh, Keshavraipatan, Tara Nagar, Pali, Shahpura, Virat Nagar, Thana Ghazi, Banswada, Ladpura, Bansur, Sagwada, Shridungargarh, Sanchor, Jaitaran, Ghatol, Asind, Pachpadra, Fulera, Luni, Bassi, Bhadra, Hindon, Kathumar, Ladnu, Badmer, Jhunjhunu, Khivsar, Kotputli, Shiv and Navalgarh are some other seat where triangular contest is beine witnessed.

