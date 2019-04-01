Rebellion in RJD: Tej Pratap Yadav launches 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', demands 2 seats

Patna, Apr 2: Alleging that some people in the RJD are trying to create a rift within the Lalu Yadav family, Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday launched a political front 'Lalu Rabri Morcha' and even put forth some demands. He also hinted that if his demands were not met then he would field candidates from 20 seats in Bihar.

In a way, Tej Pratap threatened to launch the breakaway party unless his aides are fielded by the RJD in two seats, Jehanabad and Sheohar.

While announcing the launch of 'Lalu Rabri Morcha' in Patna, Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, said, ""We demand two Lok Sabha seats of Sheohar and Jehanabad."

When asked if he was severing ties with the RJD, Tej Pratap said that the RJD and Lalu-Rabri front are the same. He even reiterated what he used to earlier that he is 'Krishna' and his brother Tejashwi is 'Arjuna'.

Lord Krishna was warrior Arjuna's charioteer in the battle of Kurukshetra in epic Mahabharata.

Several reports have claimed that all is not well between the brothers - Tejashwi and Tej Pratap. Tej Pratap is reportedly miffed with Tejashwi for not involving him in important party affairs. Tejashwi is at the helm of affairs in RJD ever since Lalu Yadav was sentenced to jail in connection with the fodder scam.

Tej Pratap is also reportedly upset about his father-in-law Chandrika Ray being given a ticket. Tej Pratap had filed for divorce within six months of his wedding to Chandrika Ray's daughter Aishwarya.