Rebellion against Tripura CM Biplab Deb: 7 MLAs reach Delhi to demand removal

New Delhi, Oct 12: In a fresh trouble for BJP, as many as seven BJP MLAs from Tripura have flown to New Delhi to meet central leadership of the party over Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's "high handedness".

The delegation led by Sudip Roy Barman, said Deb is dictatorial, inexperienced, and unpopular.

"The CM doesn't trust any of his MLAs, he himself holds charge of more than two dozen departments," Sushanta Chowdhury from Majlishpur Assembly Constituency said.

The MLAs also alleged that Biplab Deb has been non-responsive towards BJP leaders and he is not listening to the concerns of senior leaders of the party who have worked hard to help the BJP come to power in Tripura in 2018.

While Burman said that CM Biplab Deb's attitude is like a dictator and he does not have enough experience to run government, so he should be removed from the post.

These MLAs are hoping to meet BJP National president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a few days to express their grievances.

In 2018, the BJP and its ally the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) had registered a thumping victory in Tripura. In the 60-member assembly, the BJP has 36 MLAs and has the support of 8 IPFT MLAs.

The MLAs who have reached Delhi are Sushanta Chaudhary, Ashish Saha, Ashish Das, Diva Chandra Ranchal, Barb Mohan Tripura and Ram Prasad Pal. Chaudhary claimed that two more MLAs Birendra Kishore Deb Burman and Biplab Ghosh are also with us, but they could not come to Delhi due to coronavirus pandemic.

The state has so far registered the highest mortality rate among the Northeastern states due to the virus and has a number of 28,352 COVID-19 positive people followed by 315 deaths.