Rebel star Ambareesh’s final journey begins

Bengaluru, Nov 26: The final rites of actor-turned-politician Ambareeh began from the Kanteerava Stadium. His body is being taken on a van decorated with green, blue and red flowers. From Kanteerava stadium, it is a 13 km journey to Kanteerava Studios.

Ambareesh's mortal remains was flown back to Bengaluru from Mandya shortly through a navy chopper. Mortal remains to be taken in a glass-topped hearse decorated with flowers.

The final rites will be performed as per the Vokkaliga customs with full state honours. It will be performed for 2PM hours amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by a battery of priests and it will begin in the noon. A pyre measuring 9 feet X 10 feet is being prepared at the Kanteerava Studio and over 200 men have worked at the spot.

Ambareesh, a Kannada actor, who was popularly known as the 'rebel star' passed away last night after suffering cardiac arrest. The 66-year-old leader was admitted at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru for multiple ailments.

The demise of the popular actor-turned-politician has elicited a response from hundreds of well-wishers across film and political circles. Film stars including Rajnikanth, Chiranjivi, Mohan Babu , Sarath Kumar and Prakash Raj attended the ceremony at the Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday while politicians cutting across political parties also visited to pay their last respects to the actor.

He had been an MP for three terms from 1998-99, 1999-2004 and 2004-2009 and was also served as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, from 2006 to 2008. He entered politics in the year 1994.