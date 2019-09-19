Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba disqualified from Delhi Assembly

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 19: Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Alka Lamba was on Thursday disqualified from the Delhi Assembly by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on the grounds of defection.

With Lamba's disqualification, the Chandni Chowk Assembly seat has fallen vacant.

The decision was taken on the petition of Aam Aadmi Party legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj who said that the Chandni Chowk MLA recently joined the Congress.

Earlier this month, Lamba quit the ruling AAP and announced that she has returned to the Congress.

"Alka Lamba, the Respondent in this case, an elected Member of the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, elected from Chandni Chowk (Assembly Constituency No. 20) has become subject to disqualification under Paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution," the statement said.

Former AAP MLAs Kapil Mishra, Sandeep Kumar, Anil Bajpai and Devendra Sehrawat have already been disqualified under the anti-defection law.