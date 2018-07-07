Reasons behind rise in crimes against women? BJP MP blames smartphones, obscene content online

Bhopal, July 7: Why crimes against women are rising in India? The leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had often been caught making bizarre statements in this regard and had clearly failed to address the issue in a sensitive and humane manner.

Instead of trying to reduce crimes against women, the BJP leaders always end up blaming the victims.

One more BJP leader, this time Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, a member of Parliament from Khandwa constituency in Madhya Pradesh, stated that smartphones and internet are the reasons behind violence and crimes against women.

He added that youngsters watch obscene content online leading to sexual assaults of women.

"I think youngsters have easy access to internet and smartphones, these days. They watch obscene content on it. This has a negative impact on their innocent minds. All these facts have been reported in the media as well," Chauhan was quoted as saying by ANI.

In the last few months, the nation has witnessed alarming rise in the number of cases of rapes, especially of minor girls. Angry citizens of the country protested on roads in various parts of the country over the horrific rape cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in April.

Both the cases caught the attention of the nation because of its barbarity and open support for the accused from a section of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After its "studied silence" over crimes against women, especially minor girls, the Narendra Modi government approved the ordinance to allow courts to award death penalty to those convicted of raping girls under 12 in April.

