Rearward movement of Chinese vehicles spotted at Galwan, Hot-Springs, Gogra

New Delhi, July 06: In accordance with the terms agreed between the military commanders, the Chinese have started disengaging along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The PLA has been removing tents and structures at PP14. There has also been rearward movement of vehicles at Galwan, Hot-Springs and Gogra. While the distances are yet to be ascertained, India continues to maintain a cautious approach.

Army sources tell OneIndia that the withdrawal is at those points where the disengagement was agreed upon during the three rounds of military commander level talks held between the two sides.

While this is a welcome move, the Indian Army continues to maintain caution and is monitoring the situation closely. The source cited above said that the Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in the depth areas of the Galwan River.

The source also said that at present there are reports of disengagement only at the Galwan Valley. This has been taking place in the past 24 hours. India is, however, maintaining caution and would assess the move to see if it is genuine and would be lasting.

On the Indian troops pulling back, the source said that it is being done without giving up any territorial claim. This is being done only to separating the two armies and also create a sense of confidence as the disengagement takes place.

The disengagement will involve rival troops pulling back around 100 metres from the face-off sites. The further retreats would take place in phases.

It may be recalled that 20 Indian soldiers were martyred when a violent brawl erupted at the Galwan Valley on June 15. Around 30 soldiers of the PLA were either killed or injured in the incident. The military commanders of both sides have held three rounds of talks.

During these talks, both sides emphasised on the need to disengage and ensure that there is peace along the Line of Actual Control.

On Friday, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had visited Ladakh. He had addressed the troops and without naming China had asserted that the era of expansionism is over.