  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Real time monitoring need of the hour says PM at high level meet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed for providing real-time national level monitoring and guidance to all COVID-19 affected states.

    The intervention was made during a high level meeting the PM chaired on Saturday to review the status of the pandemic situation in the country.

    Real time monitoring need of the hour says PM at high level meet

    "PM appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, State & local authorities in containing the pandemic in Delhi. He further directed that a similar approach should be adopted with other State Governments in containing Covid19 in the entire NCR area," an official communication from the Prime Minister's Office said.

    The PM also directed for a renewed emphasis on the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public areas. He said that this should be done through renewal of awareness campaigns about COVID-19 and methods to prevent its spread. There is no room for complacency in this regard, he also said.

    The PM also praised the authorities for their efforts to contain the pandemic in Delhi and asked for all to adopt a similar approach in the national capital region. The review meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, health minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan among others.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 15:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue