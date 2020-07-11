Real time monitoring need of the hour says PM at high level meet

New Delhi, July 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed for providing real-time national level monitoring and guidance to all COVID-19 affected states.

The intervention was made during a high level meeting the PM chaired on Saturday to review the status of the pandemic situation in the country.

"PM appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, State & local authorities in containing the pandemic in Delhi. He further directed that a similar approach should be adopted with other State Governments in containing Covid19 in the entire NCR area," an official communication from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The PM also directed for a renewed emphasis on the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public areas. He said that this should be done through renewal of awareness campaigns about COVID-19 and methods to prevent its spread. There is no room for complacency in this regard, he also said.

The PM also praised the authorities for their efforts to contain the pandemic in Delhi and asked for all to adopt a similar approach in the national capital region. The review meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, health minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan among others.