In the battle of prestige in MP, Scindia goes past Kamal Nath

Ready to take rest: Kamal Nath hints at retirement from politics

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Dec 14: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday hinted that he might retire from politics and said that he is "ready to stay at home".

"I am ready to take some rest. I have no ambitions or any greed for any post. I have achieved a lot already," Kamal Nath said at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.

Nath, who holds the Congress state president and Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha has been under constant pressure, especially after Congress' dismal performance in the Madhya Pradesh bypoll.