Ready to step down as Karnataka CM, Kumaraswamy warns Congress

'Control your MLAs, or I will quit': Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy warns Congress

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 28: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday threatened to quit, saying that the lawmakers of the Grand Old Party were "crossing the line".

"Congress leaders have to take care of these issues. I'm not the concerned person for it. If they want to continue with this, I'm ready to step down. They're crossing a line... Congress leaders must control their MLAs," the CM said.

This comes after Siddaramaiah supporters on Sunday criticised the Kumaraswamy-led government by saying that no development work has taken place even after seven months have passed since the new government has been formed.

Deputy CM G Parameshwara, however, played down the entire matter even as he maintained that Siddaramaiah was the best CM Karnataka had ever had. "Siddaramaiah has been best CM. He is our CLP leader. What is wrong in expressing opinions," he said while adding that there are no complaints against Kumaraswamy as CM either.

Congress MLA ST Somashekhar said that had Siddaramaiah got another five-year term, the state would have seen "real development".

"It is seven months since the coalition government came to power, but development work has not yet taken off. Had Siddaramaiah got another five-year term, we would have seen real development," he said.

Siddaramaiah's supporters hailed him with Congress minister C Puttaranga Shetty going to the extent of saying that he still considers his leader the CM.