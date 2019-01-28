  • search
    Bengaluru, Jan 28: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday threatened to quit, saying that the lawmakers of the Grand Old Party were "crossing the line".

    The statement came after few Congress MLA's in the Karnataka government, said that for him, Siddaramaiah was still the chief minister.

    Ready to step down as Karnataka CM, Kumaraswamy warns Congress
    Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.ANI Image

    "Congress leaders have to take care of these issues. I'm not the concerned person for it. If they want to continue with this, I'm ready to step down. They're crossing a line... Congress leaders must control their MLAs," the CM said.

    Also Read | Operation Kamala: HDK says it is still on, BSY refutes

    MLAs belonging to the Siddaramaiah camp had also attacked the CM on Sunday, saying that no development work had taken place in the state despite the government now being seven months old.

    Deputy CM G Parameshwara, however, played down the entire matter even as he maintained that Siddaramaiah was the best CM Karnataka had ever had. "Siddaramaiah has been best CM. He is our CLP leader. What is wrong in expressing opinions," he said while adding that there are no complaints against Kumaraswamy as CM either.

    Congress MLA ST Somashekhar said that had Siddaramaiah got another five-year term, the state would have seen "real development".

    This attack comes at a time when allegations are emerging that the recent trouble in the Karnataka Congress was engineered by Siddaramaiah.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 12:01 [IST]
