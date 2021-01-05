UP to conduct dry run of COVID-19 vaccination today; Cops, Anganwadi workers among others to help

Ready to roll out Covid vaccine within 10 days from authorisation date: Govt

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 05: Based on feedback of dry-run, the government said on Tuesday that coronavirus vaccination can be rolled out within 10 days from the emergency use authorisation date, ending speculation about the time frame that started since the drug regulator's announcement on Sunday.

Healthcare workers and frontline workers would not need to register themselves as a beneficiary as their data is bulk database that has been populated on the Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system in a bulk manner