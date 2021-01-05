YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ready to roll out Covid vaccine within 10 days from authorisation date: Govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 05: Based on feedback of dry-run, the government said on Tuesday that coronavirus vaccination can be rolled out within 10 days from the emergency use authorisation date, ending speculation about the time frame that started since the drug regulator's announcement on Sunday.

    File photo
    File photo

    Healthcare workers and frontline workers would not need to register themselves as a beneficiary as their data is bulk database that has been populated on the Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system in a bulk manner

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine positive news

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 17:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X