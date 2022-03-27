YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Ready to protest' if BJP tries to influence CBI: Mamata Banerjee on Birbhum violence probe

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Mar 27: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that she is ready to protest if the CBI takes the BJP's lead in the Birbhum violence case.

    Mamata Banerjee

    "I still think there is a conspiracy behind the Rampurhat incident," news agency ANI quoted Banerjee as saying. She, however, said handing over the probe to the central investigating agency was a "good decision," but warned that if it follows BJP's directions, "we are ready to protest".

    "A Trinamool worker was killed by another party worker. But only TMC is being criticised everywhere. We have taken several steps to investigate the matter and know the original cause of the Rampurhat incident," Banerjee added.

    "Many such incidents have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tripura, and Assam. Our party workers were not allowed to reach the incident site, but in Birbhum, we never stopped any political party," Banerjee said.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News  

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 19:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X