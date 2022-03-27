'Ready to protest' if BJP tries to influence CBI: Mamata Banerjee on Birbhum violence probe

Birbhum killings: 'Suspects will have to be hunted out, arrested,' says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Mar 27: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that she is ready to protest if the CBI takes the BJP's lead in the Birbhum violence case.

"I still think there is a conspiracy behind the Rampurhat incident," news agency ANI quoted Banerjee as saying. She, however, said handing over the probe to the central investigating agency was a "good decision," but warned that if it follows BJP's directions, "we are ready to protest".

"A Trinamool worker was killed by another party worker. But only TMC is being criticised everywhere. We have taken several steps to investigate the matter and know the original cause of the Rampurhat incident," Banerjee added.

"Many such incidents have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tripura, and Assam. Our party workers were not allowed to reach the incident site, but in Birbhum, we never stopped any political party," Banerjee said.

Story first published: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 19:17 [IST]