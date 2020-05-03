'Ready to live with Coronavirus': Kejriwal announces lockdown relaxations with conditions

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 03: The Delhi government has decided to implement all lockdown relaxations that have been prescribed by the Union home ministry, despite the national capital being completely in the red zone with a high concentration of COVID-19 cases.

At a press conference, chief minister Kejriwal said "the time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus. The lockdown was necessary to contain COVID-19, but Delhi is fully ready to relax lockdown restrictions."

The chief minister listed what will open and what all are likely to remain shut in the national capital.

"All standalone shops in residential colonies, neighbourhood shops not only those selling essential items will all be allowed to operate," he said.

The CM said while public transport will remain shut, private vehicles - four-wheelers and two-wheelers can ply. Four-wheelers can carry two people and a driver and only one person on two wheelers.

Private offices can open but only 33 per cent of the work force will be allowed. These would include IT hardware manufacturing and e-commerce activities for essential goods.

Malls, cinemas, salons, market complexes and any such place where crowds can gather will remain shut, the Delhi CM said.

The Delhi Metro will remain shut during the lockdown and shops selling essential items will continue to be open.

E-commerce companies will only be allowed to deliver essentials. Wedding functions are allowed with strength not exceeding 50 people. Funerals with 20 people are allowed. Social distancing norms have to be followed strictly during such functions.