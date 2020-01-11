‘PoK belongs to us, if Parliament wants it, then we will take action’: Army Chief

New Delhi, Jan 11: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday said that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India and the army will take appropriate action if it receives orders from the government.

"There is a parliamentary resolution that entire Jammu and Kashmir is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action," he said.

Re-affirming that the Indian Army is much better prepared today than ever, Naravane said that "we will have to train for the future" and that is where the emphasis of our training will be.

"The formation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and creation of Department of Military Affairs is a very big step towards integration and we, on our part, will make sure that this is a success," he added.

Referring to China enhancing its military infrastructure, the army chief said the Indian Army is prepared to deal with challenges along the northern border.

"We are initiating rebalancing of preparedness along the northern border, including moving advanced weapon systems," he said.

He also underlined Siachen's strategic importance in India's defence.

"Siachen is very important to us where one formation is looking after western and northern fronts. It is strategically important. It is from there where collusion can happen," he said.

"As the army, we swear allegiance to the Constitution of India...Justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution should guide us," said Army Chief.

Responding to the killing of two unarmed civilians by Pakistan Army in Poonch sector, Naravane said, "We do not resort to such barbaric activities and fight as a very professional force. We will deal appropriately with such situations in a military manner."