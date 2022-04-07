Ready to be India’s reliable supplier says US to counter Russian dependance

New Delhi, Apr 07: The United States has said that it is ready to become India's reliable supplier. The US reiterated its objection to New Delhi continuing business as usual with Russia and said that it had said clearly to India that the US does not think India should increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities.

The US stands ready to support India in its any efforts to diversify its imports, While House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"It's an incredibly important diplomatic position. We also engage with countries through a range of channels. And obviously, our deputy National Security Advisor was just in India recently in the last few weeks, conveying clearly what the consequences of violating sanctions would be and what the mechanisms are," she said.

The statement comes in the wake of the US slapping new sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin's two daughters, Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Putina.

The US has repeated its displeasure with India's continuous engagement with Russia in sectors such as oil and defence.

External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar and Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman had defended India's purchase of discounted oil from Russia. Jaishankar also made it clear in Parliament that India is against the war and New Delhi has chosen the side of peace.

